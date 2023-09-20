Interstate 81 widening project set to begin after 2025

ROANOKE, Va. – More road work is coming to the Roanoke Valley.

It’s all part of Interstate 81 corridor improvements.

VDOT held a public hearing on a widening project that runs from 581 to the Troutville exit.

Crews would add an additional lane in both directions.

It also includes replacing eight bridges, installing sound barriers, and removing an exit ramp

The hope is that it will reduce crashes and cut down on delays.

VDOT Spokesperson James Bond said when construction is going on, they will do their best to keep the roads open.

“The intent is to try to minimize this disruption to drivers by keeping both lanes of traffic open in both directions during those daytime and commuter hours,” Bond said.

The project is set to start after 2025.

VDOT will be accepting public comments through next week.

