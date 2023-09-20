62º
Jefferson Center seeking $6M from Roanoke City

They say it’s needed to keep the center open

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Jefferson Center needs $6 million dollars worth of repairs in order to keep the nearly century-old theater up and running.

The former school turned arts center is asking the City Council to cover the costs of roofing, electrical, plumbing, and other capitol improvements critical to safety.

We’re told that fundraising alone isn’t enough, and they can only operate a year or two without help.

“We’re protecting the arts, we’re protecting a historic building, and we’re protecting the important work that happens inside of here by asking the city to become a different kind of partner of long-term sustainability,” Cyrus Pace, Executive Director for the Jefferson Center said.

The City Manager’s office will look at the budget to see if they can accommodate the Jefferson Center’s Request.

