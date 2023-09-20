Parkdale Mills plant in Carroll County lays off more than 300 employees

HILLSVILLE, Va. – More than 300 people will soon look for work in Carroll County after the largest employer — Parkdale Mills — announced a workforce reduction.

Some employees are lucky they found jobs but others are felt there should have been more communication with staff.

“They could have better prepared us for this,” Charles Davis, who worked at Parkdale Mills as a spinning operator, said.

Davis worked at the plant for seven years and ran four production machines that produce yarn.

Davis and other co-workers were depressed when they learned their jobs were ending.

“A lot of people went to Food Lion to get beer, they were pretty upset, a lot of people have been working there for 20-25 years and left with nothing,” Davis said.

Davis hopes other staffers are lucky before their last day of work.

“326 employees are going to be laid off,” Nichole Hair with Mount Rogers Regional Partnership said.

Mount Rogers Regional Partnership is an organization that strives for economic development in Carroll County, located inside Wytheville Community College.

Leaders with the economic development organization say they are working with Parkdale Mills to make it easier to help those find work.

They say Parkdale Mills has helped some employees transfer to other departments within the company. They said the organization also hosted job fairs and is working with workforce development to ensure staff have access to openings in the region.

“There’s availability there for those employees to have options, we are aware that some of our local companies are also hiring,” Hair said.

Economic leaders say the reason the plant is laying off people is because they say production cost is expensive and they are looking to cut back.

Economic leaders say there is a silver lining.

“We will keep the tax revenues, machinery tax is what it is here in Carroll County, they will still continue to have that production opportunity and still receive revenue from that,” Hair said.

Carroll County leaders sent 10 News the following statement:

“We are saddened by the announcement regarding the reduction of staff at Parkdale Mill’s Plant located in the Town of Hillsville of Carroll County. This reduction will affect over 300+ households and create a visible effect on the local economy. The focus of the state, regional, and local partners is to find employment for these displaced workers. The reduction will undoubtedly have an impact on our local workforce and their families, as well as the community at large. Carroll County will continue to work towards opportunities to strengthen our workforce within the community.” Carroll County leaders

While it’s too early to tell how much an impact to the services with a reduction in workforce, county leaders said Hillsville and Sewer revenue lost about $200,000 in tax revenue and Carroll County PSA water revenue lost about $100,000.

People are hopeful for the future of Carroll County.

“Hope that one day that Carroll County Hillsville will be like how it used to be,” Davis said.