Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission planning for marketing campaign

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is not giving up hope for change despite record-breaking violence in the city.

The commission met for its monthly meeting just days after a violent weekend. A string of shootings left three people dead within 24 hours.

These three deaths mark 26 homicides in the city this year, according to Roanoke Police – a number Roanoke hasn’t seen since the 70s, Roanoke’s Interim Chief Jerry Stokes said.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Stokes met with the commission members and a multitude of community partners on Tuesday during the September meeting.

One of the primary topics during the meeting was a new marketing campaign the commission is working on.

The goal is to have a one-stop shop for people needing resources or wanting to help address the issue of gun violence in the city.

Chairman of the commission, Joe Cobb, said a lot of work is being done that people don’t know is happening.

”It will also showcase all of the prevention and intervention response work that’s taking place in the community...where people can reach those organizations and how they can reach them. It will provide ways for citizens who want to help with very practical ways they can help,” Cobb said.

The plan is to have the site launch in October.