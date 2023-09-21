Allegheny woodrats pay a visit to the Wildlife Center of Virginia

WAYNESBORO, Va. – Nine Allegheny woodrats, which are also known as packrats, only stayed for a quick check-up at the Wildlife Center of Virginia where they were given medication to treat parasites. After that, they were taken to Ohio where they are seen as endangered.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“Other species will suffer or other predators. So, if the Allegheny woodrat were to disappear entirely from the state of Virginia would the average person notice? Maybe, maybe not. But the other animals that live in the same ecosystem that are a part of those food chains certainly would be affected,” Alex Wehrung, public affairs manager for outreach and education at the Wildlife Center of Virginia said.

We’re told that the nine Allegheny woodrats were successfully relocated and released.