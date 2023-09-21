Franklin County Sheriff’s Office remembers former member who passed after battle with cancer

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Kimberly Alls, who passed away after her battle with cancer. (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Kimberly Alls, a former member of the sheriff’s office passed away Tuesday after her battle with cancer, the sheriff’s office said.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

We’re told she was a member from June 2009 to June 2019 in the 911 Communications Center. According to staff, she was devoted to her job and strived to make sure every first responder made it home safely and that every citizen was taken care of in the best possible way.

Staff say it was common to hear Alls say, “Be careful on the way home,” or “Be safe.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Alls was reliable, not afraid of hard work and was a calm presence to those around her when a chaotic situation occurred. We’re told she was passionate, and always up for a good laugh, but was also very task-oriented when it came down to it.

Staff say as a supervisor, Alls was humble and always willing to lend a hand and train newcomers.

The sheriff’s office also shared that Alls was a devoted wife, daughter, sister, friend, and a devoted mother.

“Her daughters, Lauren and Haleigh, were her life,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “She was beyond proud of their accomplishments and milestones, and most of her stories revolved around them. Kim’s passion was helping children in need and was constantly trying to assist them in any way possible.”

“Kim was cut from the very best cloth. She will truly be missed by her family and friends. Rest easy Kim, we will take it from here,” the sheriff’s office said.