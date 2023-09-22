After no one came to her birthday party, the community showed up to celebrate 9-year-old girl

PULASKI, Va. – Danielle Peet was getting ready for her 9th birthday party at a park in Pulaski Saturday, but her celebration was off to a slow start.

“We sent an invitation to everyone in her class, and not all of them RSVP’d and the ones that did just kind of didn’t show up,” said Danielle’s mom, Lynnsie Smigiel.

“Maybe they were still getting the stuff, maybe they’re still getting prepared,” Danielle recalled. “Until it was time for the birthday party, then I was really sad.”

They waited and waited, but still, no one came.

“She was wandering around sad, looking around and asked, ‘Mom, when are people going to show up? I’m so excited,’” Smigiel said.

When she realized no one showed up for the birthday party, that’s when she took to social media and called on the community to help.

Smigiel posted to a Pulaski group on Facebook, with a plea to the public to please come celebrate her daughter’s birthday. Her wish was answered.

“Honestly when the first lady and her grandkids and the other people came by and were like, ‘Hey we’re here for the birthday party,’ I instantly started crying,” she explained.

Before they knew it, the park was packed with people, all there for Danielle.

“She was talking to everybody and thanking them for coming and giving them hugs. She was just so happy that she couldn’t help it, they were running around singing and dancing,” she added.

The Pulaski community went above and beyond, not just showing up, but many even bringing gifts, to a young girl they’d never met.

“A necklace, a bracelet, I got lots of really nice stuff and I’m very thankful for it,” Danielle said with a big smile.

Thankful for the kindness of others, who made her birthday the best day.