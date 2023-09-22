Lockdown at Lord Botetourt High lifted after threat found unsubstantiated

BOTETOURT, Va. – Lord Botetourt High School was put in lockdown on Friday afternoon after a possible threat, according to Botetourt County Public Schools officials.

We’re told the lockdown started at 12:30 p.m.

According to division officials, after local law enforcement officers and school administration conducted a thorough investigation, they found the threat to be unsubstantiated.

The lockdown was lifted once the investigation was complete, officials said.

Students and staff are back on their normal schedule, and after-school activities will take place as planned.