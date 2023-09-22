Maryland man charged with crimes against children, to be extradited to Bedford Co.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has shared information about a recent crimes against children investigation.

We’re told 21-year-old Dante Hill of Maryland was arrested on Sept. 22 as a result of the investigation.

Hill is set to be extradited to Bedford County on three counts of use of a communications system to facilitate certain offenses involving children, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at (434) 616-2743.

The Maryland Department of State Police and the United States Marshals Service assisted with the investigation, authorities said.