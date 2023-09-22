Wytheville man triples Powerball prize to win $150,000

William Malashevich, of Wytheville, tripled his Powerball prize to win a total of $150,000.

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – One Wytheville man had luck on his side when he bought a Powerball ticket for the Sept. 6 drawing.

Lottery officials say retired marine William Malashevich bought the ticket at the Go Mart at 950 East Main Street in Wytheville.

“I hit all of them but one!” he told Lottery officials.

We’re told Malashevich matched four winning numbers plus the Powerball number, which would normally win $50,000. However, Malashevich spent an extra dollar for Power Play when he bought the ticket, tripling his prize to $150,000.

“I’m numb!” he told Lottery officials.

In that drawing, the winning numbers were 9-14-20-23-63, and the Powerball number was 1. We’re told Malaschevich used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to randomly select the numbers on his ticket.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, and the overall odds of winning any Powerball prize is 1 in 25.