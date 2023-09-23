65º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Christiansburg Blue Demons remain undefeated after 44-20 win over Pulaski Cougars

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: 1st and 10, High School Football, Sports, River Ridge District
The Pulaski Cougars hosted the undefeated Blue Demons Friday night in a high-scoring game.

PULASKI CO., Va. – The Pulaski Cougars hosted the undefeated Blue Demons Friday night in a high-scoring game.

First quarter it’s Christiansburg’s Tanner Evans doing it all by himself with a 35-yard touchdown.

Still the first half it’s Christiansburg’s Evans again with a long touchdown run off the quarterback power.

The Cougars weren’t going to give up that easy. It’s quarterback Christopher Galimore to tight end Marcus Reed for a back-of-the-endzone touchdown catch.

In the fourth, the Cougars are clawing their way back with another touchdown catch for Reed. He ended the night with 3.

But the Blue Demons made sure to seal with win on the next drive with a rushing touchdown to Izaiah Cotto.

Blue Demons remain undefeated winning this one 44-20.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email

Thomas grew up right here in Roanoke and is a graduate of Salem High School and Virginia Tech.

email