Christiansburg Blue Demons remain undefeated after 44-20 win over Pulaski Cougars

The Pulaski Cougars hosted the undefeated Blue Demons Friday night in a high-scoring game.

PULASKI CO., Va. – The Pulaski Cougars hosted the undefeated Blue Demons Friday night in a high-scoring game.

First quarter it’s Christiansburg’s Tanner Evans doing it all by himself with a 35-yard touchdown.

Still the first half it’s Christiansburg’s Evans again with a long touchdown run off the quarterback power.

The Cougars weren’t going to give up that easy. It’s quarterback Christopher Galimore to tight end Marcus Reed for a back-of-the-endzone touchdown catch.

In the fourth, the Cougars are clawing their way back with another touchdown catch for Reed. He ended the night with 3.

But the Blue Demons made sure to seal with win on the next drive with a rushing touchdown to Izaiah Cotto.

Blue Demons remain undefeated winning this one 44-20.