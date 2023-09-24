18-year-old dead after motorcycle crash in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle crash that left an 18-year-old dead in Botetourt County on Saturday.

According to police, the crash occurred at 2 a.m. on Sanderson Drive, one-tenth of a mile north of Route 1295 in Botetourt County.

We’re told a 2005 Honda CBR 1000 was traveling north on Sanderson Drive when the motorcycle ran off the right side of the roadway, and struck a ditch and telephone guidewires.

VSP said the driver of the motorcycle was identified as Jaycob Sorrells, 18, of Troutville. Police said Sorrells was wearing his safety helmet and died at the scene.

According to authorities, this crash remains under investigation.