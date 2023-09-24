Liberty University announces tuition freeze for 2024-2025 academic year

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University has announced they will place a tuition freeze for both the school’s residential and online programs through the 2024-2025 academic year.

According to school leaders, the freeze will ease the financial stress for students at a time when high inflation is affecting many families.

This will mark the sixth straight year that tuition rates at Liberty have remained the same for residential students, while online students will see steady tuition rates for the ninth straight school year.

“At Liberty University, we believe God made every person for a unique purpose, and we want to equip as many students as we can to fulfill their God-given calling as part of our mission of Training Champions for Christ,” President Dondi Costin said. “Every student, no matter their financial situation, should have the opportunity to pursue what God has called them to be. Our decision to freeze tuition rates for yet another year is just one of the many ways we’re working to deliver on our mission and to help ease the financial burden on all families.”