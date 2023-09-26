22-year-old man dies following crash in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – An Amherst County crash resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened on Sunday, Sept. 24 shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dillard Road and Thomas Road.

Witnesses told State Police that as the driver was traveling in a 2010 Nissan SUV on Thomas Road, he failed to stop at the posted stop sign. He then ran off the road and hit an embankment along Dillard Road.

Authorities have identified the driver as 22-year-old Lleyson F. Romundo, of Lynchburg, and said he was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

He died the following day, State Police said.

According to authorities, Romundo was not wearing a seat belt.

We’re told the crash remains under investigation.