Goodwill Industries of the Valleys to develop full-scale grocery store in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Goodwill Industries of the Valley has been working on bringing a full-scale grocery store to a Northwest Roanoke community.

The store will help under-served people get all their groceries at an affordable price by partnering with a wholesaler, which will provide all the necessary goods.

Representatives said it will also offer competitive pricing to Walmart, Kroger, and Food Lion while participating in Virginia Fresh Match, which is a program that covers 50% of fresh produce.

“Nutrition is one of the issues facing people who are in poverty. and when they don’t have access to fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh meats, they don’t have access to a regular local grocery store that can significantly impact their health.” Mindy Boyd, Chief Operating Officer of Goodwill Industries of the valley in Roanoke said.

Goodwill Industries told 10 News the new grocery store is expected to open in November of next year.