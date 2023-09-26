Overdose reversal kits brought to Virginia Tech dorms

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is working to stop overdose deaths.

Ashley Leduc is the Associate Director of Community Wellbeing with Hokie Wellness and worked to get overdose reversal kits brought to campus this year.

”Harm reduction can be controversial, but at the end of the day, we do want to keep our students safe, and unfortunately some of our students are using substances,” Leduc said.

The kit, called ‘OneBox,’ contains two doses of Narcan, along with protective supplies for the person administering it.

There’s also a step-by-step video guide to walk students through it.

”We’re not expecting our students to be superheroes by any means, but it’s just making them feel more comfortable and more knowledgeable, and more empowered to support the rest of the campus community,” Leduc said.

Tuesday, Hokie Wellness hosted a ‘REVIVE’ training on how to properly administer Narcan.

Molly Besso is a part of the Virginia Tech Recovery Community and became Narcan trained at the event.

She said there is a whole network of support for college students struggling with addiction.

”Addiction thrives in isolation, so having the community really helps,” Besso said.

Leduc said they’re not encouraging drug use with the OneBoxes, but are acknowledging the potential for fentanyl to end up in other substances.

”If they were accidentally come in contact with an opioid that they’re not aware of, then they’re able to act and have someone save their life,” she said.

Hokie Wellness encourages everyone to be Narcan trained.

Information on Virginia Tech Narcan training can be found here.