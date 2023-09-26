Power of Pink event raises money to help fight breast cancer in Virginia

One in eight women will get breast cancer and a local organization is trying to help provide resources and treatment.

85% of all women who develop breast cancer have no family history - the number one risk factor is being born female.

Hundreds of people went to the Power of Pink luncheon Tuesday at Hotel Roanoke raising money for the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation.

In Virginia, there are almost 7,600 new cases of breast cancer each year and more than 1,150 deaths due to this disease.

The non-profit invested $190,000 last year into a screening and diagnostic fund to help uninsured and underinsured people in our region get access to early detection of breast cancer.

Kylie Harvell was one of the speakers, She was diagnosed with HER2+ Breast Cancer in 2019 and is coming up on her fourth year cancer-free. Being diagnosed at 29 years old, she became very aware that she needed to share her story to advocate for other women and men going through this awful disease. Kylie lives in Roanoke with her husband, Jessy, of nearly 7 years, and her son Story.

The event’s keynote speaker Elizabeth Heiskell, a Today Show Food Contributor and cookbook author, was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

10 News Anchor Jenna Zibton emceed the event again this year.