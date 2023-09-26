67º
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 north in Roanoke County causing delays

VDOT (WSLS)

Drivers heading north on Interstate 81 can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT.

Crews said the crash happened at mile marker 143.6

As of 3:57 p.m., the north right shoulder was closed, according to VDOT.

