ROANOKE CO., Va. – Paving operations on Interstate 81 are expected to cause major delays, according to VDOT.

The emergency roadwork is from mile marker 144 to mile marker 146, crews said.

As of 5:55 p.m. on Tuesday, the north left shoulder and left lane was closed and traffic was backed up for around 16 miles.

According to VDOT, crews are expected to be in the area until around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews said exit 132 to Dow Hollow Road to US-460 East is an alternate route.