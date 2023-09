BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – No one is hurt after a crash at Advance Auto Parts in Daleville.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Witnesses at the scene tell 10 News a car crashed into the auto parts store, located at 1526 Roanoke Road around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

They say the driver accidentally didn’t put the car in park, and there were no injuries or expected charges.