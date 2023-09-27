Virginia Powerball jackpot up to $850 million

VIRGINIA – Lottery fever is underway as Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is now estimated at $850 million.

It’s the fourth-largest prize in the game’s history.

There have been 29 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The Virginia Lottery says if no one matches all six numbers, it’ll likely go up to $900 million for Saturday’s drawing.

Also, keep in mind there are several “smaller” prizes, and all of the ticket sales go towards K-12 education.

“We expect to sell $1.2 million worth of Powerball tickets just in Virginia, just today. In fact, there will be times today, peak periods, such as the evening rush hour when we expect to sell about 1,200 tickets in Virginia per minute,” John Hagerty, a Virginia Lottery spokesman said.

The odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in about 292 million, which is slightly better than Mega Millions. To put it into perspective, there’s a better chance of being struck by lightning, becoming a U.S. president, or finding a pearl in an oyster.