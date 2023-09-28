69º
611 is full steam ahead as final preparations are made for fall excursions

Rachel Lucas, Anchor

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Queen of Steam returns to Roanoke (WSLS)

Out for a test run, the legendary 611 steam locomotive was on the tracks Thursday as final preparations are made for fall excursions.

The Queen of Steam traveled from Victoria Station in Goshen to Staunton and back, on the same route the Shenandoah Valley Limited will take hundreds of rail enthusiasts starting next week on its passenger rail excursions.

Engineers tell us the test run went well, and the historic locomotive is running great.

The passenger cars are currently being painted and cleaned along with other last-minute finishing touches.

Designed and built in Roanoke by the Norfolk & Western Railway, the 611 was widely hailed as the finest steam passenger locomotive in the world.

There are some tickets left for fall excursions — prices start at $99. For more information, click here.

