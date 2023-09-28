61º
Amelon Elementary School closed Thursday due to power outage

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

School bus (Pixabay)

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amelon Elementary School in Amherst County will be closed Thursday, Sept. 28 due to a power outage, according to school officials.

We’re told the power outage was caused by an accident with a telephone pole.

