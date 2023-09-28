Amelon Elementary School closed Thursday due to power outage

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amelon Elementary School in Amherst County will be closed Thursday, Sept. 28 due to a power outage, according to school officials.
We’re told the power outage was caused by an accident with a telephone pole.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amelon Elementary School in Amherst County will be closed Thursday, Sept. 28 due to a power outage, according to school officials.
We’re told the power outage was caused by an accident with a telephone pole.
Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.