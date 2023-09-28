Blacksburg teen arrested after alleged sexual assault at Virginia Tech residence hall

BLACKSBURG, Va. – An 18-year-old from Blacksburg has been arrested after an alleged sexual assault at a Virginia Tech residence hall, according to VT officials.

On Sunday, Sept. 24, Virginia Tech Police received a report of a sexual assault that happened in Pritchard Hall, a campus residence hall, according to Mark Owczarski, Associate Vice President of Communications and Marketing for VT.

After further investigation, Owczarski said an 18-year-old Blacksburg male was arrested and charged with rape, abduction, attempted sodomy, object sexual penetration, and strangulation.

VT officials did not share the teen’s name and did not share if he remains in custody. 10 News has reached out to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, working for you to learn more.