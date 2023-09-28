Carilion Clinic, LewisGale go head-to-head in charity softball game

This weekend, LewisGale and Carilion Clinic are taking swings at heart disease, for the annual “Homers for Hearts” charity softball game at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Physicians, nurses, and administrators will suit up for each hospital during the nine-inning contest.

The game starts at 2 p.m., but gates open at 1 p.m. Sunday.

On top of being a friendly rivalry — all the proceeds will benefit the American Heart Association.

“It’s a feel-good type of thing because it’s giving back to the community and the American Heart Association,” said Elizabeth Hart, stoke coordinator at LewisGale Medical Center. “So knowing what we are playing for is the pride in our hospital, but it’s also doing that partnership with Carilion to come together for the better of the community.”

Admission is $5 for adults, while kids under 10 are free.