Martinsville appoints new city manager

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The City of Martinsville has announced the appointment of a new city manager.

In a unanimous approval, the Martinsville City Council selected Aretha R. Ferrell-Benavides for the role.

Ferrell-Benavides is a familiar face in the Commonwealth, serving as City Manager in Petersburg in previous years.

In her most recent endeavor, Ferrell-Benavides was the city manager of Duncanville, Texas.

She succeeds Leon Towarnicki, who retired in August following a 41-year career of service in the city.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Aretha Ferrell-Benavides to our community,” said Martinsville Mayor L.C. Jones. “Aretha brings a plethora of experience in local government, economic development, and city leadership. Council was impressed by her many achievements in the City of Petersburg Virginia and with her proven track record we are certain that she will be a valuable asset to the City of Martinsville.”

Ferrell-Benavides will step into the role in early October with a prioritization of revitalization and economic development projects.

“The City Council has a great vision for the community that is focused on good government and enhancing the quality of life for residents,” said Ferrell-Benavides. “I particularly look forward to working with local and regional partners on important revitalization and economic development projects. I appreciate the confidence that the Council has shown in me. I am looking forward to getting settled in the city and getting to know and serve the employees and citizens of Martinsville.”