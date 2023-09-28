Nelson County man wanted for allegedly stealing catalytic converters

Charles Eugene Underwood, of Shipman, has been charged with two counts of grand larceny and is also wanted by the Albemarle County Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for additional charges

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for catalytic converter thefts in addition to several other crimes.

Charles Eugene Underwood, of Shipman, has been charged with two counts of grand larceny and is also wanted by the Albemarle County Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for additional charges that were not specified by authorities.

Deputies said Underwood is a 41-year-old man who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing about 260 pounds.

Anyone with information that could lead to Underwood’s arrest is asked to contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050, your local law enforcement agency, or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

You can also enter an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

“We make our community safer together,” the sheriff’s office said.