Woman arrested, charged in connection with Henry County shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Martinsville woman was charged in connection with a shooting in Henry County Thursday morning, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Authorities said at approximately 8:54 a.m., the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call about a female shooting at a residence located at 90 Autumn Crest Drive in Collinsville.

We’re told deputies responded to the scene and spoke to the victims, Deja Jordan and Allysia Poindexter.

The sheriff’s office said the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect, Kerianda Witcher, and Deja Jordan used to be in a romantic relationship. Witcher came to the 90 Autumn Crest Drive residence twice to retrieve some of her belongings and tried to enter the residence.

On the second attempt, authorities said Witcher kicked in the front door causing damage to it. According to the sheriff’s office, an altercation then ensued inside the apartment between, Jordan, Witcher, and Poindexter who was also inside the residence.

We’re told Jordan and Poindexter were able to get Witcher back outside of the residence, where the altercation continued. Eventually, Witcher went to her vehicle where she produced a gun and fired it in the direction of Poindexter. She then got into a red Kia vehicle and left the scene.

The description of Witcher and the vehicle was given to the Martinsville Police Department, according to authorities. They say a short time later, the Martinsville Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at 1502 Roundabout Road in Martinsville, and Witcher was taken into custody without incident.

Witcher, 27, of Martinsville, was charged with the following and is currently held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond:

Breaking and entering a dwelling house in violation of code section 18.2-92

Shoot, stab, etc. with the intent to maim, kill, etc. in violation of code section 18.2-51

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in violation of code section 18.2-53.1

Authorities said this investigation is ongoing, anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime.