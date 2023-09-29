Gas leak prompts evacuation of Pulaski Elementary School

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Students at Pulaski Elementary School are being transported to Pulaski County Middle School due to a gas leak, according to David Gravely, the director of communications for the school division.

Authorities said there is a broken gas line, causing a natural gas smell to permeate the building. We’re told the line should be repaired within an hour or so.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Students will be served lunch at Pulaski County Middle School, school officials said.

Starting at 1 p.m., students can pick up their students from the middle school. For students who ride a bus, school officials have coordinated with PCPS transportation to ensure that students get home on time.

“Thank you for understanding and we apologize for any inconvenience,” school officials said.