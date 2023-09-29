Pulaski County closer to having internet access

ROANOKE, Va. – Pulaski County leaders say the goal is to provide internet access to everyone in the county.

Internet Service Provider All Points Broadband had engineers this week to validate the fiber route, making sure people who sign up for the service can do so.

Leaders in Pulaski County say once the internet becomes available, it’s going to be a “game changer,” for the area.

All Points Broadband recently participated in the announcement earlier this year and provided an update to county leaders this week.

Company officials say staff are roughly about 6 months ahead of original plan.

Preconstruction design work has been major focus of APB team, engineers were in Pulaski this week to field-validate the fiber route that include 420 + miles of Fiber Optic broadband to about 7,900 unserved locations across Pulaski County

County leaders say are glad to solve the decades challenge.

“This was a 20-year riddle of how to solve our broadband needs in Pulaski County how to do it affordably, how to do it expediently and all the planets had to align in order for to be possible and they did we’re excited that we’re six months ahead,” Jonathan Sweet Pulaski County Administrator said.

All Points Broadband plan to release notices in the mail to Pulaski County residents next month informing them if they would like to sign up for internet.