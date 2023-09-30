63º
Giles Spartans take win in New River Valley bout against Auburn Eagles

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

RINER, Va. – The Auburn Eagles hosted the Giles Spartans in this New River Valley bout where it was all Spartans Friday night.

First half, it’s Giles with their signature single wing to senior Christian Ratcliffe for a 35-yard scamper to the endzone.

Later on in the first half, it’s Giles again but this time it’s Jackson Parsell breaking a couple of tackles and rushing 45 yards for 6.

And the Spartans kept it rolling. Senior Jaden Ellis gets the handoff, bounces it outside, and he’s off to the races for a touchdown

The Eagles weren’t going to just roll over though. Right before half running back Austin Stump gets the pitch for a halfback pass to wide receiver Issac Wayne for a 50-yard touchdown.

Giles County wins this one comfortably 63-21.

