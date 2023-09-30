Roanoke Police warn public of scammers impersonating officers

Police are warning the public about a scam involving the impersonation of a member of the Roanoke Police Department.

According to authorities, the scammer calls the intended person, advising them that they have failed to appear in court and/or have an active warrant for their arrest.

We’re told the scammer then convinces their victim to purchase gift cards with a certain amount of money on them, read the numbers off the cards to the scammer, then mail the cards to a specific location.

RPD said an officer will never ask for money, either in-person or over the phone.

If you receive a phone call that sounds like this, you’re asked to hang up and call (540) 853-2212 or stop by the police department to speak with officers about this situation.

“Please stay aware, and don’t share any of our personal information over the phone or send money to someone you don’t trust,” the department said.