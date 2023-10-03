Blacksburg Town Council looks to improve bike lanes

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Blacksburg Town Council is working to make the town safer for all travelers – including cyclists.

Town officials announced they are working to add more bike lanes across town, along with improving existing bike lanes to keep cyclists safe.

Become an Insider and get exclusive content, access to contests and behind the scenes access to the WSLS newsroom! Email Address Click here to sign up

They will be bright green lanes so they are easily seen by drivers.

Blacksburg already has some of these lanes, and officials said they make a world of difference.

“If you are a person who has a bike and you are contemplating riding across town you’re going to feel a lot more safe knowing that the way you are traveling is very clearly marked and you are more obvious on your bike,” said Carol Davis, the sustainability manager for the Town of Blacksburg.

Town officials said the lanes will be in high-traffic areas like the one at Prices Fork Road and Main Street.