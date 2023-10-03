Northwest Roanoke shooting leaves teen girl, woman hospitalized

ROANOKE, Va. – A teen girl and a woman were sent to the hospital following a shooting in Northwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

On Monday, at about 11:25 p.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of Glenn Ridge Road after receiving a report that a person had been shot.

Upon arrival, authorities reportedly found a teen girl with non-life-threatening injuries and a woman with more serious, yet non-life-threatening, injuries inside a home in the area.

The young girl and woman were both transported to the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, authorities said.

We’re told no suspects were found at the scene and no arrests have been made at this time.

Authorities said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what they know. You can also text 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Roanoke Police did not provide any further details but we will continue to update this article with the latest information.