ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Roanoke County Police Department is asking drivers to avoid West Main Street at West River Road as they respond to a vehicle crash.

Authorities say the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. and involved two vehicles.

We’re told the road will be closed until further notice.

No word yet on any injuries.

