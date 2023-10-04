John Carlin’s Outdoors | Adventuring at Pipestem State Park

PIPESTEM, W.Va. – It’s time to go into the Blue Ridge and beyond with a new edition of John Carlin’s Outdoors.

This time, John is at Pipestem State Park in West Virginia, where you can do everything from ax throwing to e-biking to skeet shooting and if indoors is more of your thing, there’s even a spa on the premises.

But the best way to see all the fall colors is by taking a zip on the nearly four miles of ziplines, including one that takes you more than 300 feet in the air across the Bluestone River Gorge.