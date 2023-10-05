Pulaski Co., jail authorities searching for escaped inmate who allegedly assaulted facility employee

DUBLIN, Va. – Pulaski County authorities are searching for an escaped inmate.

On Oct. 5, Johnathan Woodie was being removed from a local drug rehab center by court order when he assaulted a jail employee and ran away, according to the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Woodie was last seen wearing a black shirt and grey sweatpants in the 6000 block of Hickman Cemetery Road in the Fairlawn area of the county, authorities said.

He is described as 5′9″ and weighs about 190 pounds.

We’re told the New River Valley Regional Jail. is working with local law enforcement to bring Woodie into custody.