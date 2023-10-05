Pulaski Co. Middle School closed Thursday, Oct. 5 due to social media threat investigation

PULASKI CO., Va. – Pulaski County Middle School will be closed on Thursday, October 5, as authorities investigate threats made on social media, school officials posted on Facebook Wednesday night.

“Pulaski County Middle School Administrators, Central Office Administrators, and Pulaski County Law Enforcement Officials have spent most of today, this afternoon, and this evening, dealing with social media threats impacting the middle school community,” the post read, in part.

Leaders said most of the threats were made outside of the school day, but have impacted the community.

The investigation is ongoing and is expected to wrap up early Thursday morning, officials said.

All other elementary and high schools will be operating as normal, and all PCMS faculty and staff will report to school on time for a teacher workday, according to the post.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Robert F. Graham, Superintendent of Pulaski County Schools, at 540-994-2519 or by email.