BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – If you’re driving along I-81 southbound in Botetourt County, a tractor-trailer crash could slow down your morning commute, according to VDOT.

Authorities are reporting a crash at the 160.1 mile marker, which has led to a 2-mile traffic backup.

As of 6:45 a.m., the south right lane and right shoulder are closed.

Drivers are advised to avoid this area if they can.

No word yet on any injuries.

