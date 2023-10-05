WATCH LIVE: Roanoke College swimmers calling on NCAA to address trans athletes in sports

SALEM, Va. – On Thursday at 12:15 p.m. during a press conference, members of the Roanoke College women’s swim team are set to speak out after they say they had to confront a trans-teammate after she joined their team.

The event will be held at Hotel Roanoke and you can watch the full conference in the livestream attached to this article.

The athletes are calling on the NCAA to make policy changes that address transgender athletes in sports.

We’re told guest speakers include Riley Gaines, a 12-time NCAA all-American swimmer who has advocated against the inclusion of trans-women in women’s sports.