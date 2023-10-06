75º
Bedford police investigating vandalism at Longwood Cemetery

Multiple tombstones and facilities on the property were damaged, police say

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Police Department is investigating property damage and vandalism at the Longwood Cemetery.

Authorities said on Thursday at 7:34 a.m., officers responded to 1131 Park Street in reference to a property damage call for service.

Upon arrival, we’re told officers found damage to multiple tombstones and facilities on the property of the cemetery.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Lawhorne at (540)-586-7827 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online here.

