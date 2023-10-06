Bedford police investigating vandalism at Longwood Cemetery

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Police Department is investigating property damage and vandalism at the Longwood Cemetery.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Authorities said on Thursday at 7:34 a.m., officers responded to 1131 Park Street in reference to a property damage call for service.

Upon arrival, we’re told officers found damage to multiple tombstones and facilities on the property of the cemetery.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Lawhorne at (540)-586-7827 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online here.