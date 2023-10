Country music recording artist Kylie Morgan spoke to students at Glenvar High School on Thursday. (Roanoke County Public Schools)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Glenvar High School students welcomed a special guest on Thursday.

Kylie Morgan, a country music recording artist visited the school and spoke with students before opening for Old Dominion at the Berglund Center.

“Morgan encouraged students to be positive and supportive of each other and to work hard to achieve their dreams,” Roanoke County Public Schools said in a Facebook post.

Morgan also toured the school’s Song Farm recording studio.