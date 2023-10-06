Fall Fly-In and Poker Run happening at New River Valley Airport

DUBLIN, Va. – A community event is flying into the New River Valley Airport this weekend.
The Fall Fly-In and Poker Run will include activities like watching planes take off and land as well as flour bomb contests over the airfield.
There will be a paper plane competition, food trucks, and so much more.
“There’s jets coming in out there, we have a big industrial area that utilizes that airport but there are also flight instructions, if anybody wants to fly, there’s a flight school out there, there are a lot of different things happening at the airport,” Pulaski County Tourism Director Erika Tolbert said.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, and is free to attend.
For more information, click here.