Fall Fly-In and Poker Run happening at New River Valley Airport

DUBLIN, Va. – A community event is flying into the New River Valley Airport this weekend.

The Fall Fly-In and Poker Run will include activities like watching planes take off and land as well as flour bomb contests over the airfield.

There will be a paper plane competition, food trucks, and so much more.

“There’s jets coming in out there, we have a big industrial area that utilizes that airport but there are also flight instructions, if anybody wants to fly, there’s a flight school out there, there are a lot of different things happening at the airport,” Pulaski County Tourism Director Erika Tolbert said.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, and is free to attend.

