Roanoke man charged with first-degree murder in deadly 2019 shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department has made an arrest in the 2019 shooting that left Milton Roman dead.

As we reported previously, the incident happened in the 1300 block of Maple Ave. SW on Feb. 2, 2019.

Responding officers found a man, later identified as Milton Roman, with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. Roman later passed away.

Now, years later, police said they have arrested 32-year-old Akoye Johnson of Roanoke.

According to RPD, Johnson was identified as a suspect throughout the course of the investigation.

The case was presented to the October 2023 meeting of the Roanoke Grand Jury, where indictments were issued, authorities said.

The U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force served the indictments on Oct. 5, 2023, without incident, police said.

Johnson now faces the following charges, according to RPD:

First-degree murder

Robbery

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

“We hope this arrest brings some comfort to Milton’s family and community, who continue to mourn his loss,” said Caitlyn Cline, PIO for Roanoke Police in a release. “We also want to thank our community and the personnel from our Commonwealth Attorney’s Office who worked with us diligently on this case, leading to this successful outcome.”

The investigation is ongoing.