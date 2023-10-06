Roanoke Police investigating report of indecent exposure toward child at bus stop

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police are investigating a report of indecent exposure towards a child at a bus stop.

Police said it was reported around the intersection of Holley Rd and Forest Hill Ave NE at approximately 8 a.m. on Monday.

Detectives are still working to verify information and follow leads. Police say they notified Roanoke City Public School administrators, and they’ve provided extra patrols in the area.

Signs posted around Holley Road on Friday said there’s a Neighborhood Watch Meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Williamson Road Library.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Roanoke City Police at 540-853-2212.