Mountain Valley Pipeline protestor arrested after locking themself to ‘sleeping dragon’ device to halt construction

In opposition to the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a protestor locked themself to a "sleeping dragon" blockade on Peters Mountain. (Appalachians Against Pipelines)

A protestor of the Mountain Valley Pipeline was arrested Saturday for halting work on the Virginia side of Peters Mountain in the Jefferson National Forest.

According to Appalachians Against Pipelines, the protestor, named “Mickey,” prevented clearing on the mountain for a full day by locking themself to a “sleeping dragon” before being extracted and arrested around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

We previously reported that a “sleeping dragon” is something used by activists to secure themselves together and/or to an object, typically made out of PVC pipe or metal, in which a person slips their arms into the pipe and then handcuffs their wrists inside, according to Virginia State Police.

The group said Mickey was charged with three misdemeanors and bail was set at $2,500.

We’re told other protestors held a rally in support of Mickey, holding signs reading, “Shut It Down” and “Water You Doing?” According to the group, the rally site was the same site where an aerial blockade prevented MVP access to Peters Mountain for 57 days in 2018.

For more on our coverage of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, click here.