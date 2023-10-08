Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Campbell County.

Police said the crash occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection on Route 460 Business/Timberlake Road at Grove Ave/Fairfield’s Drive.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Detectives said a 2019 Honda CRV was westbound on Timberlake Road. While making a left turn onto Fairfield’s Drive, a 2018 Suzuki motorcycle traveling east on Route 460 crested the hill at a high rate of speed and was unable to stop in time.

According to police, the motorcycle ran into the side of the CRV.

The motorcyclist, Todd G. Clark, 25, of Nathalie, Va., died at the scene. We’re told he was wearing a helmet.

VSP said the driver of the CRV, a 59-year-old female resident of Evington, Va., was not injured in the crash, and was wearing a seat belt.