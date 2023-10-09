Consumer Reports | How to save on manufactured home, tiny home insurance

There’s no doubt manufactured and tiny homes are significantly cheaper than traditional homes, but there’s often a surprise after the purchase: insurance can cost twice as much.

10 News is working for you to reveal ways to get a lower premium.

Lisa Gill writes for Consumer Reports and she lives in a tiny home.

“My favorite thing about my tiny home is my bathtub,” Gill said.

She also loves not having a mortgage.

“What I pay for insurance every year is steep, but I’ve taken a few steps to lower my bill.”

Tiny and manufactured homes are becoming a popular alternative. But it could be a costly trend. Home insurance prices can sometimes be double compared to a traditional home.

Why does it cost more to insure less home? The insurance industry points to greater susceptibility to wind, hail damage, tornadoes, fire, theft, and vandalism compared with a traditional home.

But there could be more to it…

“Some consumer groups say insurance companies may be more likely to take advantage of ‘financially vulnerable’ people – charging them more money for fewer benefits. There also might be outdated discrimination from the days when mobile home parks were mostly located in poor and crime-ridden ZIP codes,” Gill said.

There are only a handful of companies that insure manufactured homes. Less competition can also mean higher rates.

“When it’s time to shop around for a policy, consider working with a local independent agent, which can be more efficient than looking for yourself online.”

Here are four other ways to save: