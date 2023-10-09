Victory in the Valley hosts unity event

ROANOKE, VA – Churches and law enforcement in Roanoke are carrying on with their Victory in the Valley initiative.

The goal - to go 30 days with no shootings in the city.

Sunday, local leaders hosted a cookout in Elmwood Park, complete with games and live entertainment - to show unity and celebrate the initiative’s work.

It was intertwined with Faith and Blue, an effort to build more inclusive communities by connecting law enforcement, faith leaders and the community.

Sheriff Antonio Hash says he believes building a sense of unity is key to stopping violence.

“Bringing our community together to rally together, as a sign of unity, so that way we can keep on making this an all-time American city as our mayor always says,” Hash said.

They also had plenty of games and inflatables for the kids.