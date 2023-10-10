Carilion Clinic unveils new mental health facility in Tanglewood Mall

Roanoke – A new space to meet the mental health needs of the community – that’s the goal of Carilion Clinic’s new mental health facility at Tanglewood Mall.

“Mental illness treatment is one of the single biggest needs in the whole region, so we are working to do everything we can to make those services more accessible,” Dr. Robert Trestman, Professor and Chair of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine at Carilion Clinic said.

Staffed by 300 employees and 70 providers, the new facility will accommodate about 800 patients a week. Outpatient services range from grief and healing to specialties for adults and kids.

Dr. Trestman said having this site in a mall not only reduces the stigma surrounding services it also makes it easier to access. The location is on the bus line, close to the highway, and comes with plenty of parking.

“People come to a mall for things they need, they are going to shop, they are going to get something to eat, why not come here for their health and wellness as well,” Dr. Trestman said.

The new site also provides a major boost to the economy.

“Just an economic boom for our community with having 800 additional people coming to this area weekly so for the restaurant for the community at large for people who want to live in this area, it is a great boom economically speaking,” said Martha Hooker, member of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors said.

The Carilion mental health facility will be fully operational by Tuesday, October 17.